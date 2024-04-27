Texas A&M has made 2025 5-star safety out of Galveston (TX) Top 7 program list

Texas A&M is officially running for one of the best athletes in the 2025 recruiting class. Five-star safety Jonah Williams out of Galveston (TX) has released his Top 7 program list, including the Aggies among a host of blue-blood suitors.

Already visiting College Station during the spring practice period, Williams has been in contact with head coach Mike Elko and his new staff as A&M joins Oklahoma, LSU, Oregon, USC, Ohio State, and the Texas Longhorns. Currently, a favorite to land with the Sooners, Elko has a lot to do heading into a busy recruiting summer.

Jonah Williams stands out on the field at an impressive 6-3 and 203 pounds. His rangy defense and position versatility make him a formidable player. His 2023 junior campaign was a testament to his skills, with 54 tackles, four interceptions (three returned for touchdowns), eight pass breakups, four tackles for loss, and two kick returns on special teams.

Knowing Mike Elko's affinity with height and length in every defensive back he recruits, it's no wonder Williams is a high-priority prospect for the Maroon & White.

According to 247Sports, Williams is currently positioned as the 12th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, the 2nd-ranked linebacker prospect, and the fourth-ranked prospect in Texas.

https://twitter.com/hayesfawcett3/status/1783919321569247622?s=61&t=97GQREu9WJlV-II_ZbnPTg

