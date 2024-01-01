Texas A&M graduate tight end Max Wright declares for 2024 NFL Draft

“I first want to express my deepest gratitude to God for the opportunity to play the game I love,” Wright stated on X. “His blessings have been more than I could ever deserve, and without Him, none of this journey would have been possible.

“To my fiancé, family, friends and all the coaches who have supported me, I am immensely grateful. Your unwavering support has shaped who I am today.

“A special thanks to coach Fisher, coach E-Rob, coach Coley, coach Petrino and coach Terry Price. Your trust and guidance have been pivotal in my development as a player.

“Also, a big thank you to the Texas A&M strength coaches and athletic trainers. Your expertise and dedication have been crucial in getting me on the field & keeping me there!

“And finally, to the 12th Man, thank you for making my career at Texas A&M so amazing. You truly are the best fan base in all of sports, and it has been an honor to represent you on Saturdays. I will always be an Aggie, and I will remain forever grateful for having had the opportunity to play for the best university on the planet.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I’m excited to announce that I’ll be entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Thanks and Gig’em! – Max Wright, tight end”