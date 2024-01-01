Texas A&M graduate tight end Max Wright declares for 2024 NFL Draft
With the beginning of a new year and the NFL Draft less than four months away, college football players around the country are beginning to put their respective names in the running for the pool of players to pick from.
Texas A&M graduate student tight end Max Wright is the latest to declare for the next level, he announced Monday afternoon in a statement on X.
“I first want to express my deepest gratitude to God for the opportunity to play the game I love,” Wright stated on X. “His blessings have been more than I could ever deserve, and without Him, none of this journey would have been possible.
“To my fiancé, family, friends and all the coaches who have supported me, I am immensely grateful. Your unwavering support has shaped who I am today.
“A special thanks to coach Fisher, coach E-Rob, coach Coley, coach Petrino and coach Terry Price. Your trust and guidance have been pivotal in my development as a player.
“Also, a big thank you to the Texas A&M strength coaches and athletic trainers. Your expertise and dedication have been crucial in getting me on the field & keeping me there!
“And finally, to the 12th Man, thank you for making my career at Texas A&M so amazing. You truly are the best fan base in all of sports, and it has been an honor to represent you on Saturdays. I will always be an Aggie, and I will remain forever grateful for having had the opportunity to play for the best university on the planet.
“With a heart full of gratitude, I’m excited to announce that I’ll be entering the 2024 NFL Draft.
“Thanks and Gig’em! – Max Wright, tight end”
Wright was converted from a defensive lineman to a tight end as a sophomore in 2020. He earned several awards during his time in College Station over three separate seasons.
The awards included the Unselfish Leadership Award in 2021, the Offensive Leadership Award, the Strength & Conditioning Offensive Aggie Award & the Senior Academic Award in 2022 and the Offensive Trenches Award in 2023.
Forever grateful, thank you Aggieland👍🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/zYwiMIIfOo
— Max Wright (@maxwright2k18) January 1, 2024
