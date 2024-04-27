Texas A&M DL McKinnley Jackson selected in third round of the 2024 NFL Draft

Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson has been selected 97th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. After four productive seasons as the Aggie's starting nose tackle, Jackson with take his talents to the league, bringing vast SEC experience.

Throughout his Aggie career, Jackson was a force to be reckoned with. His record of 91 tackles and 7.5 sacks speaks volumes about his ability to consistently apply pressure inside, freeing up blitzes. His high motor and aggressive style in the middle of the trenches set him apart.

Coming into the draft, Jackson's lack of notable athleticism in accordance with his RAS (relative athletic score) results likely pushed him down the board, but for those who paid close attention to the energy and tenacity Jackson has played with since he first set foot in College Station, any franchise willing to take a chance on him would be getting one of the hardest working prospects in the draft.

Jackson will join a loaded Bengals defensive tackle while working with one of the elite defensive minds in veteran defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Congratulations, McKinnley!

