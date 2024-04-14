Texas A&M alumnus Kellen Mond returns to NFC after signing with fourth NFL team of his career

Texas A&M alumnus Kellen Mond is headed back to the NFC after signing with his fourth NFL team this week.

Mond, who was the Aggies starting quarterback for four years from 2018 to 2021, agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on Friday, per a press release from the team.

The former Texas A&M signal caller was drafted 66th overall by the Minnesota Vikings, in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Mond spent his sophomore season in the pros with the Browns. After being cut by Cleveland prior to the 2023 season, he agreed to become a member of the Indianapolis Colts practice squad in October.

Mond departed College Station as the program's all-time leader in total yardage, yards passing, passing touchdowns and completions. After leading the fifth-ranked Aggies to an Orange Bowl victory, the San Antonio native won Senior Bowl MVP.

On March 19, former Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond threw at his alma mater's Pro Day. Four Saints personnel were registered for the event, including LBs coach and 2010 Aggie Heart Award winner Michael Hodges. One month later, Mond is now headed to New Orleans. https://t.co/Sm8sQtI4tA — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) April 12, 2024

