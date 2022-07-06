Texas linebacker becomes 13th commitment to the class of 2023

Nebraska received their second commitment on Tuesday after landing Texas linebacker Dylan Rogers. Rogers, who currently plays for Cy Woods High School, is the 13th commitment to the Cornhusker’s class of 2023. Just two weeks ago, the 3-star prospect announced his final six teams, which included Kansas State, Colorado, Houston, Missouri, and Texas.

The class of 2023 continues to take shape. All three primary recruiting services have the upcoming class in the Top 30. 247Sports and Rivals both have Nebraska’s recruiting rank as 27th overall and On3.com has the class ranked 28th overall.

Rogers is the second commitment Nebraska has received this week after having previously received the commitment of 4-star wide receiver Omarion Miller from Louisiana.

