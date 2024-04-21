Texas A lands massive DT Dilan Battle

Texas A&M recruiting has been red hot in recent weeks as the Aggies have now reeled six commitments in the month of April.

The most recent is today's addition of Mansfield (Texas) Timberview three-star defensive tackle Dilan Battle.

Battle's commitment is a big one, both literally and figuratively. The three-star measures in at 6-foot-5, 315-pounds. For his position, Battle had a very productive junior season, racking up 27 total tackles, eight of which went for a loss. He also added four sacks and one forced fumble to his name.

Battle's pledge is yet another reason feather in the cap for Mike Elko and his effort to expand the footprint of Texas A&M recruiting in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The recruiting success in DFW from Texas A&M has been lackluster in past years under Jimbo Fisher.

But Mike Elko has made a concerted effort to establish not just a well known presence in the metroplex, but a pipeline.

The new addition of Battle now gives the Aggies 10 total commitments, five of which come from DFW. Along with Battle, Texas A&M holds commitments Prosper's Connor Carty, Forney's Kelvion Riggins, Desoto's Deondrae Riden and Denton Ryan's Marcus Garcia.

The Aggies also have some major targets remaining on the board they hope to land out of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Among the group is Sachse wide receiver Kaliq Lockett, Red Oak wide receiver Taz Williams Jr, offensive tackle Ty Haywood, Lewisville offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, and McKinney linebacker Riley Pettijohn.