Texas’ initial SEC basketball schedule revealed for 2024-25

The SEC basketball schedule is out. The Texas Longhorns know who they will face in their first season in the new conference.

Texas faithful will get to see the Longhorns host the Arkansas Razorbacks, Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M Aggies at home and on the road in the upcoming season. The rivalry selections are a credit to the SEC in giving home-and-home matchups for rivals within the league.

Interestingly enough, the Longhorns will get to host the both the Kentucky Wildcats and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kentucky, arguably a Top 3 college basketball program, has never played against Texas in Austin. Alabama reached the Final Four last season.

Former Texas head coach Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers battle Texas in Austin after the Volunteers eliminated the Longhorns in the NCAA Tournament.

Another former head coach Chris Beard will not return to Moody with the Ole Miss Rebels. The Longhorns will play Ole Miss in Oxford. Even so, with Texas seeing most of its most anticipated opponents at home, there’s plenty to be excited about in a first season in the SEC.

