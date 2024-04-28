Is Texas HC Steve Sarkisian the best developer in program history?

Steve Sarkisian’s staff might be the best developing group of coaches in Texas program history. In just three years in Austin, the Longhorns head coach sent 11 players to a single NFL draft class.

Legendary head coach Mack Brown coached at Texas from 1998 to 2013, won a national championship and compiled nine straight 10-win seasons. His best draft class sent seven players to the NFL in 2007.

Sarkisian’s 2024 class got to five selections in the second round when wide receiver Adonai Mitchell became the No. 52 overall pick.

There are ways in which Sarkisian can improve as head coach. Growth in game management could win him a first national title. Albeit, Sarkisian doesn’t appear to lack in hiring the best possible developmental coaching staff or producing NFL caliber players.

Several success stories headline the 2024 draft class the Texas head coach just sent to the league. Offensive tackle Christian Jones and defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat were once talented players who just couldn’t put it all together. Wide receiver Jordan Whittington was once an injury prone player. Linebacker Jaylan Ford and Byron Murphy were unheralded three-stars. All were developed and drafted under the same head coach, special teams coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator.

Sarkisian still has work to do for Texas to realize the success he hopes to achieve in Austin. Nevertheless, he’s doing what hasn’t been done in development in Austin since the early 1980s and the Longhorns are in position for sustained success because of it.

Sarkisian’s coaching staff has seen coaches come and go, but with one constant: This program’s core set of coaches has developed players perhaps better than any Longhorns coaching staff that came before. They will look to continue that trend moving forward.

