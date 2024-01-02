Texas football's Byron Murphy II wish comes true with rush TD in Sugar Bowl vs. Washington

NEW ORLEANS — Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II shocked College Football when his team faced Wyoming and he caught a ball for a touchdown.

On the biggest stage, coach Steve Sarkisian showed that he still had some plays up his sleeve for Murphy as the 309-pound defender rumbled into the endzone for a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) celebrates sacking Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht (3) during the game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2023 in Ames, Iowa.

Despite it being his first college rushing touchdown, Murphy has experience at running back. Coming out of South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas, he said that he used to play the position until 9th grade when he put on a little too much weight.

During the summer, he admitted that he'd like a chance to carry the ball again one day, despite his primary job being stopping said running backs. Having earned Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year, maybe the Doak Walker award is in his future?

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Byron Murphy II shocks with rush TD for Texas football in Sugar Bowl