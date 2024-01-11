Texas fans, college football world react to Nick Saban’s retirement

Jan. 10 will be a memorable day for the college football world.

Legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement on Wednesday afternoon. The greatest college coach of all time won seven national championships, six with Alabama and one with LSU.

Saban consistently adapted to new eras of college football. His astonishing resume includes 11 SEC Championships, 5x SEC Coach of the Year and 2x AP Coach of the Year.

College fans from across the country were shocked by his retirement. Whether you were an Alabama fan or not, it was hard not to respect what Saban consistently accomplished.

Many Texas fans, college football fans, coaches, media and players instantly expressed their thoughts on social media following the announcement. Here’s a look at a few of the best reactions to Saban’s retirement.

I would like you all to know we were the last team to ever beat Nick Saban at Home pic.twitter.com/wXLwV8p8do — Barstool Longhorn (@UTBarstool) January 10, 2024

Lord please don’t let Alabama come for Sark pic.twitter.com/P9JjWKnMeU — LC (@laurencowling) January 10, 2024

Alabama players have 30 days to enter the portal. This might be the most insane the transfer portal will ever get with talent. — College Football Report (@CFBRep) January 10, 2024

I WAS JUST PLAYING https://t.co/rzYDRzxaWf — RIP HARVEY UPDYKE (@N0rearview) January 10, 2024

Truly a "where were you when…" kind of moment. A CONSTANT in a sport that is constantly changing. There will never be another Nick Saban! https://t.co/q44df8VFFn — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) January 10, 2024

The 2 GOAT’s! Would not be where I am today without these two men as mentors! Thank you for everything! pic.twitter.com/JTJCgOdYbN — Steve Sarkisian (@CoachSark) January 10, 2024

Gotta be Kiffin for Bama, right? Any top, established coach is gonna be hesitant to follow the GOAT if they’re in a situation where they can win. Sark, Smart, Lanning, why risk it? Kiffin would risk it. — Captain Bruisin, cruise director (@Ian_A_Boyd) January 10, 2024

Bad night to be a bottle of cheap whiskey in Alabama. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) January 10, 2024

Y’all head coaches never went into Tuscaloosa and beat Saban ? Couldn’t be my program — Ry (@Bound2Ryan) January 10, 2024

All the tweets about who Alabama should hire or look to hire … This will all come down to who actually wants to follow Nick Saban at Alabama. Will be as tough of an act to follow as there has been college sports since John Wooden in the three major sports. — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) January 10, 2024

TEXAS KILLED THE SABAN DYNASTY BABY LETS GOOO — Kieran (@carebearkieran) January 10, 2024

Alabama recruits don't makes this any harder then it needs to be. 🗣️TEXAS is your next destination spot!!! pic.twitter.com/kDDX3KqHf2 — Wayne" Austin High's Finest (@Dewayne42005783) January 10, 2024

we are one Belichick report away from turning this into a future national holiday — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban, the undisputed GOAT: -297-71-1 Career Record

-7 National Championships

-11 SEC Championships

-1 MAC Championship

-5x SEC Coach of Year

-2x Paul “Bear” Bryant Award Winner

-2x Walter Camp Coach of the Year

-2x AP Coach of the Year BEST. EVER. 🐐… pic.twitter.com/0ScIFg9TZ4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 10, 2024

So Texas now must do whatever it takes to keep Steve Sarkisian in Austin following the news out of Tuscaloosa today should Alabama come knocking. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban to his team at halftime of the Rose Bowl pic.twitter.com/KvoNdc7eZf — cristilmethod (@cristilmethod) January 10, 2024

Back up the Brinks truck, Texas. Can't lose Sark to Tuscaloosa. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban's time at Alabama will end with every single player that played 4 years for him winning at least 1 national championship. Over a 17 year stretch. Absolutely insane. — Lucas Panzica (@lucaspanzica) January 10, 2024

My hot take: You'd have to be freaking nuts to take on being the Alabama coach that follows Nick Saban. Stay where you are, win, then take the Alabama job after that guy invariably gets run out after three years for not winning 12 games a year. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 11, 2024

“I’m too old for this sh*t.” – Nick Saban before the SEC Championship this year. He wasn’t being coy this time. The greatest of all time has coached his last game at Alabama.pic.twitter.com/lcuR5AyOLs — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban retiring is one of those moments in your sports life that can change the entire trajectory of a sport. Alabama’s been a top 3 program every single year since 2009. Now, it opens up a ton of opportunities for other programs to take a leap, while Alabama is now set… — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban’s statue already has Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies on it … 😢 pic.twitter.com/nqGETv7Uz5 — Roll Tide #18™ 🐘 (@jerrysandersRTR) January 11, 2024

Hear me out: Bar Rescue but its Saban helping out a program for a week — Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) January 11, 2024

Actually feels good knowing Texas has a head football coach other schools may want. Been a while. #HookEm — Jim Thrasher (@thrashman10) January 11, 2024

Bama247 says that "it wouldn't logically make much sense for Sarkisian to leave Texas" for the Alabama job. pic.twitter.com/I6iqyY8e7M — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) January 11, 2024

