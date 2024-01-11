Advertisement

Texas fans, college football world react to Nick Saban’s retirement

Cami Griffin
·5 min read

Jan. 10 will be a memorable day for the college football world.

Legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement on Wednesday afternoon. The greatest college coach of all time won seven national championships, six with Alabama and one with LSU.

Saban consistently adapted to new eras of college football. His astonishing resume includes 11 SEC Championships, 5x SEC Coach of the Year and 2x AP Coach of the Year.

College fans from across the country were shocked by his retirement. Whether you were an Alabama fan or not, it was hard not to respect what Saban consistently accomplished.

Many Texas fans, college football fans, coaches, media and players instantly expressed their thoughts on social media following the announcement. Here’s a look at a few of the best reactions to Saban’s retirement.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire