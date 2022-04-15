Texas extends an offer to one of the top 2024 prospects in Louisiana

One of the primary struggles for Texas has been the inability to create a consistent pass rush.

This is something Steve Sarkisian’s staff is hoping to improve drastically via the transfer portal and within the next few recruiting classes. Texas is currently the favorite to land former TCU pass rusher Ochaun Mathis, and now they’re in the mix for one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class.

Four-star EDGE Kolaj Cobbins announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas this week. Notre Dame, LSU and Michigan have offered the Louisiana native recently as well.

As a sophomore in 2021, Cobbins earned Louisiana Sports Writers Association 5A all-state first-team honors at linebacker for Destrehan High School. He recorded 60 tackles, 12 sacks, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Film

Kolaj Cobbin’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 109 11 3 Rivals 3 – – 4 ESPN – – – – On3 Consensus 4 230 20 3 247Sports Composite 4 222 19 4

Vitals

Hometown Destrehan, LA Projected Position Edge Height 6-3 Weight 200

Recruitment

Received an offer on April 13, 2022

No visit scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

Texas

LSU

Notre Dame

Michigan

Houston

Ole Miss

Purdue

Florida State

Tulane

Twitter

