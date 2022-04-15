Texas extends an offer to one of the top 2024 prospects in Louisiana
One of the primary struggles for Texas has been the inability to create a consistent pass rush.
This is something Steve Sarkisian’s staff is hoping to improve drastically via the transfer portal and within the next few recruiting classes. Texas is currently the favorite to land former TCU pass rusher Ochaun Mathis, and now they’re in the mix for one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class.
Four-star EDGE Kolaj Cobbins announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas this week. Notre Dame, LSU and Michigan have offered the Louisiana native recently as well.
As a sophomore in 2021, Cobbins earned Louisiana Sports Writers Association 5A all-state first-team honors at linebacker for Destrehan High School. He recorded 60 tackles, 12 sacks, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Film
Kolaj Cobbin’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
109
11
3
Rivals
3
–
–
4
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Consensus
4
230
20
3
247Sports Composite
4
222
19
4
Vitals
Hometown
Destrehan, LA
Projected Position
Edge
Height
6-3
Weight
200
Recruitment
Received an offer on April 13, 2022
No visit scheduled at this time
Primary Offers
Texas
LSU
Notre Dame
Michigan
Houston
Ole Miss
Purdue
Florida State
Tulane
After a great talk with @CoachSark Extremely…Blessed to say I received an 🅾️ffer from @TexasFootball @coachscott20023 @Rivals @On3sports @247Sports @samspiegs @mfarrellsports @G_Sportz @RecruitLouisian @DestrehanR #HookEm pic.twitter.com/cPcuryIqse
— ✞ Kolaj “Tut” Cobbins ✞ (@Tut_Kolaj56) April 13, 2022
