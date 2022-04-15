Texas extends an offer to one of the top 2024 prospects in Louisiana

Cami Griffin
One of the primary struggles for Texas has been the inability to create a consistent pass rush.

This is something Steve Sarkisian’s staff is hoping to improve drastically via the transfer portal and within the next few recruiting classes. Texas is currently the favorite to land former TCU pass rusher Ochaun Mathis, and now they’re in the mix for one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class.

Four-star EDGE Kolaj Cobbins announced that he received an offer from the University of Texas this week. Notre Dame, LSU and Michigan have offered the Louisiana native recently as well.

As a sophomore in 2021, Cobbins earned Louisiana Sports Writers Association 5A all-state first-team honors at linebacker for Destrehan High School. He recorded 60 tackles, 12 sacks, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Kolaj Cobbin’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

4

109

11

3

Rivals

3

4

ESPN

On3 Consensus

4

230

20

3

247Sports Composite

4

222

19

4

Vitals

Hometown

Destrehan, LA

Projected Position

Edge

Height

6-3

Weight

200

Recruitment

  • Received an offer on April 13, 2022

  • No visit scheduled at this time

Primary Offers

  • Texas

  • LSU

  • Notre Dame

  • Michigan

  • Houston

  • Ole Miss

  • Purdue

  • Florida State

  • Tulane

