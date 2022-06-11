Texas extends an offer to four-star DL Dealyn Evans out of Longview
Four-star defensive lineman Dealyn Evans worked out at a Texas camp on Friday.
The Longview native officially received an offer from the University of Texas while he was on campus. According to 247Sports, Evans is rated the No. 16 defensive lineman in the country for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 29 overall prospect in the state of Texas.
As a sophomore for Pine Tree High School, Evans totaled 35 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. He’s beginning to pick up steam on the recruiting trail, landing offers from Texas A&M, Kansas State and SMU recently.
Evans attended a Texas A&M camp one day prior to arriving in Austin and was mentioned as a top performer.
Film
Dealyn Evans Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
Position
State
247Sports
4
215
16
29
Rivals
3
–
–
41
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Consensus
4
284
17 (IOL)
41
247Sports Composite
3
293
28
40
Vitals
Hometown
Longview, TX
Projected Position
DL
Height
6-4
Weight
260
Recruitment
Offered on June 10, 2022
Took unofficial visit on June 10, 2022
Primary offers
Texas A&M
Texas
Washington
Baylor
Kansas State
Houston
Arizona State
UTSA
SMU
UCF
After a great time in Austin, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Texas!!!@CoachBoUT @justinwells2424 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/aOgF02WXSH
— Dealyn Evans (@dealyn1k) June 10, 2022
1
1