Texas extends an offer to four-star DL Dealyn Evans out of Longview

Four-star defensive lineman Dealyn Evans worked out at a Texas camp on Friday.

The Longview native officially received an offer from the University of Texas while he was on campus. According to 247Sports, Evans is rated the No. 16 defensive lineman in the country for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 29 overall prospect in the state of Texas.

As a sophomore for Pine Tree High School, Evans totaled 35 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. He’s beginning to pick up steam on the recruiting trail, landing offers from Texas A&M, Kansas State and SMU recently.

Evans attended a Texas A&M camp one day prior to arriving in Austin and was mentioned as a top performer.

Dealyn Evans Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

Position

State

247Sports

4

215

16

29

Rivals

3

41

ESPN

On3 Consensus

4

284

17 (IOL)

41

247Sports Composite

3

293

28

40

 

Vitals

Hometown

Longview, TX

Projected Position

DL

Height

6-4

Weight

260

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 10, 2022

  • Took unofficial visit on June 10, 2022

Primary offers

  • Texas A&M

  • Texas

  • Washington

  • Baylor

  • Kansas State

  • Houston

  • Arizona State

  • UTSA

  • SMU

  • UCF

