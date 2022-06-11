Texas extends an offer to four-star DL Dealyn Evans out of Longview

Four-star defensive lineman Dealyn Evans worked out at a Texas camp on Friday.

The Longview native officially received an offer from the University of Texas while he was on campus. According to 247Sports, Evans is rated the No. 16 defensive lineman in the country for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 29 overall prospect in the state of Texas.

As a sophomore for Pine Tree High School, Evans totaled 35 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. He’s beginning to pick up steam on the recruiting trail, landing offers from Texas A&M, Kansas State and SMU recently.

Evans attended a Texas A&M camp one day prior to arriving in Austin and was mentioned as a top performer.

Film

Dealyn Evans Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 215 16 29 Rivals 3 – – 41 ESPN – – – – On3 Consensus 4 284 17 (IOL) 41 247Sports Composite 3 293 28 40

Vitals

Hometown Longview, TX Projected Position DL Height 6-4 Weight 260

Recruitment

Offered on June 10, 2022

Took unofficial visit on June 10, 2022

Primary offers

Texas A&M

Texas

Washington

Baylor

Kansas State

Houston

Arizona State

UTSA

SMU

UCF

Twitter

After a great time in Austin, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Texas!!!@CoachBoUT @justinwells2424 #HookEm pic.twitter.com/aOgF02WXSH — Dealyn Evans (@dealyn1k) June 10, 2022

1

1