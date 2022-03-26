Texas emerges as the favorite for five-star QB Arch Manning per On3’s prediction machine

We are smack dab in the middle of Arch Madness.

The five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class is currently in Austin for his fifth visit to Texas. Manning visited Georgia last week, and is scheduled to visit Alabama in the beginning of April.

According to On3’s recruiting prediction machine, the Longhorns have emerged as the most likely program to land Manning. Texas is narrowly edging out Alabama, with Georgia a distant third.

Bobby Burton of On3 believes Manning’s visit to Austin this weekend could be a program-changing situation.

I believe that’s the case this weekend. Arch Manning is a game-changing opportunity for Texas football. Manning represents more than just another top-flight quarterback. He not only could lead a sure-fire elite recruiting class. But he could represent the overall resurgence of Texas football.

Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the country, has a new leader in his recruitment, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. #HookEm🤘 https://t.co/QMYoJMl62O — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 25, 2022

Manning has kept his recruitment fairly private, but Texas and Steve Sarkisian have remained a strong relationship with the perfectly rated quarterback over the last year.

There’s a possibility On3’s recruiting prediction machine could shift towards Alabama after his visit to Tuscaloosa. However, Texas has to feel good about where they stand at the moment.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.