Texas’ Trey Moore more prolific than Buffalo’s Khalil Mack in sacks

Some believe Group of Five production doesn’t translate to major college football. Sometimes it doesn’t, but sometimes it does.

One lower level player’s college stardom spelled success at the NFL level. Former University of Buffalo star Khalil Mack followed dominance in college football to the NFL and a Top 5 pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Mack put up impressive stats in his time at Buffalo. Here’s a look at his college career.

Year Total tackles Tackles for loss Sacks 2010 68 14.5 4.5 2011 65 20.5 5.5 2012 94 21.0 8.0 2013 100 18.5 10.5

Objectively, Mack was a force at Buffalo and a better overall player than Texas edge Trey Moore has been in two seasons at UTSA. When it comes to sacking opposing quarterbacks, Moore has been better.

Khalil Mack’s best sack total for a season at the college level was 10.5 sacks in his fourth year. Trey Moore averaged more sacks (11.0) than Mack’s career best year in two seasons as a starter at UTSA. The former Roadrunner totaled eight sacks in his first season of extended playing time in San Antonio. He put up 14 sacks in 2023. That’s 22 sacks in two seasons.

Some think Moore’s production won’t translate for the Longhorns next season. Where they get their certainty in that belief is unsure, but the confidence is certainly unfounded.

Sacks are sacks. It would be surprising if Moore amassed 14 sacks again in 2024, but all signs point to him being a force for the Longhorns. Group of Five production translated for Khalil Mack at the professional level. The upcoming season will reveal whether or not Moore can make an impact for the Texas defense in the SEC.

