Texas coach Rodney Terry apologizes for rant over 'Horns Down' gestures

Texas men's basketball coach Rodney Terry has apologized for his postgame criticism of several Central Florida players who made "Horns Down" gestures following a game last Wednesday.

"I had no intention of trying to show up anyone, or offend anyone in terms of what occurred at the end of that game," Terry said Saturday after the Longhorns' 75-73 upset of No. 9 Baylor.

"We have a lot of passion for who we are and what we are representing. We try to do that in a class manner, at the highest level," he added. "I apologize to our fan base as well, and understand what it means to be the head coach at the University of Texas and what our brand stands for."

Rodney Terry is in his second season as Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach.

Terry told several UCF players, "That's classless" as they made their way through the handshake line after the Knights' 77-70 victory at Texas' Moody Center. He also yelled, "Don't do that," multiple times at the players and doubled down on his criticism when he spoke to reporters after the game, calling their display "classless."

Terry led the Longhorns to a Big 12 title and an NCAA Tournament appearance last year in his first season in Austin. Saturday's upset win over No. 9 Baylor improved the team's record to 13-5 overall, 2-3 in conference play.

