Texas breaks school record for most players selected in seven-round draft

The 2024 NFL draft has been kind to the Texas Longhorns.

While the draft is currently ongoing in the sixth round, Texas has already set the record for most players selected in a seven-round draft. The previous record of seven players selected was set in 2007.

The Longhorns have seen nine players selected through the first five rounds of the 2024 NFL draft. There are still two prospects on the board in defensive back Ryan Watts and wide receiver Jordan Whittington that could hear their named called before the draft concludes.

Even more impressive is that five Longhorns were selected within the first two rounds. Steve Sarkisian and his staff have significantly improved the player development in Austin.

Longhorns set program record for NFL Draft picks in 7 round draft (7 in 2007) Byron Murphy-1st

Xavier Worthy-1st

T’Vondre Sweat-2nd

J. Brooks-2nd

AD Mitchell-2nd

JT Sanders-4th

C. Jones-5th

Keilan Robinson-5th

Jaylan Ford-5th OnTexasFootball YouTube:https://t.co/AYn168Y76I — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamiltonOTF) April 27, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire