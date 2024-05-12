Texas baseball drops second game of series to UCF

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a rousing start to the series, Texas lost the middle game of their three game series with UCF on Saturday by a score of 5-4.

Despite the run total, the Longhorns offense had a difficult time getting going, only managing four hits.

The Longhorns couldn’t get a hit in the first four innings, though Kimble Schuessler broke the hitless streak with a home run in the 5th, UCF was up 4-0.

Ace Whitehead got the start on the mound for Texas, the Sophomore gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched, striking out four batters.

The effort wasn’t enough and Whitehead suffered his first loss as a starter, he is now 4-1 on the mound this season.

The offense finally got going in the 7th, scoring three runs courtesy of a Schuessler RBI triple and a Porter Brown RBI single to close the gap to 4-3.

Jalin Flores brought the lead to one in the 9th with a solo shot.

UCF closed the door on Texas after Schuessler struck out looking for the final out in a 14 pitch at bat.

With the loss, Texas now has a record of 31-20 overall, and 16-10 in Big 12 play.

The series finale will be Sunday at 12pm in Orlando, FL.

