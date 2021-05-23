Texas baseball clinches Big 12 title in dramatic fashion

Cami Griffin
The Longhorns took care of business on Saturday by defeating West Virginia 12-2.

However, the Kansas State and TCU game was on the mind of many Texas fans as the Longhorns needed the Horned Frogs to drop the game in order to receive a share of the Big 12 title.

TCU led Kansas State 8-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Wildcats strung together five hits to tie the game at 8. With two on, Kansas State’s Chris Ceballos crushed a home run over the left-center fence for a walk-off win. Back in Austin, UFCU Disch-Falk Field erupted in cheers after hearing the final score in Manhattan.

Although Texas won the series against TCU a few weeks ago, they will be listed as co-Big 12 champions with identical 17-7 conference records. The Longhorns will be the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament next week.

Texas is seemingly assured a top eight seed in the NCAA Tournament, meaning the road to the College World Series will once again go through Austin.

