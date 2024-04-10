New Texans WR Stefon Diggs lets true feelings known about Bills Mafia

Stefon Diggs has been known for voicing his opinion on social media, mostly “X,” formerly known as Twitter.

While the now-Houston Texans star didn’t tweet out his thoughts on the Buffalo Bills and their fans, he certainly didn’t mince his feelings by pushing the heart button in the bottom-right corner.

One user messaged Diggs to take a shot at Bills Mafia, calling one of the rowdiest fans in the NFL “bitter.” Instead of ignoring the tweet and going about his day, Diggs hit the liked button, which created a frenzy on the app among those back in Orchard Park.

Stefon Diggs's most recent Like 👀. pic.twitter.com/8FQdZPTpEP — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 10, 2024

Maybe Diggs does feel as if the Bills have the worst fans in the NFL. That seems far-fetched given their loyalty to a franchise that hasn’t returned to the Super Bowl since losing four consecutive matchups for the Lombardi Trophy in the 1990s, but everyone’s entitled to their own opinion.

Perhaps Diggs is looking to start fresh, thus doing everything to close that chapter of his life for a brighter future.

But Diggs, whom the Texans traded a 2025 second-round pick to acquire, was a fan favorite. He was a constant in the passing attack for Josh Allen and one of the league’s most productive players during his four-year stay with the AFC East champions.

Once Diggs, 30, joined the mafia, it felt like Buffalo elevated its status from playoff contender to Super Bowl one. They clinched the division title four straight times and made it to the AFC championship in 2021.

The hope for Houston is Diggs offers a similar feel without any of the drama. The Texans, headlined by rookie of the years C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., won their first division title in four years and claimed a playoff victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Now, the Texans are all-in for winning a conference title and bringing a Lombardi Trophy back to NRG Stadium. Standing in their way? Buffalo, which heads to Houston for a must-see showdown at some point during the regular season.

Let’s hope that’s the only time drama surrounds Diggs during his time in Houston.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire