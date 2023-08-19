Texans vs. Dolphins live blog: 7-3 Miami, 2nd Q

The Houston Texans take on the Miami Dolphins at 3:00 p.m. Central Time from NRG Stadium. Follow along for all of the updates.

How to watch

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans — Saturday, Aug. 19, 3:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: ABC-13 (KTRK-TV)

Live stream: FuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Forecast: Forecast: Sunny, 101 degrees, 4 mph wind (indoors)

First quarter

15:00 — The Dolphins get the ball to start the game.

14:53 — LB Denzel Perryman intercepts QB Tua Tagovailoa at the Dolphins’ 26-yard line and returns it to the 7-yard line.

13:05 — The Texans go four-and-out. After two RB Dameon Pierce runs get Houston down to the 1-yard line, a delay of game pushes the Texans to the 6-yard line. After two incomplete passes from QB C.J. Stroud to FB/TE Andrew Beck and TE Dalton Schultz, the Texans turn it over on downs.

5:30 — RB Raheem Mostert scores a 2-yard touchdown run to cap off a 14-play, 93-yard drive. K Jason Sanders’ extra point is good. 7-0, Dolphins

Second quarter

14:53 — Texans get on the board with a K Ka’imi Fairbairn 35-yard field goal. Houston mounted an 11-play, 61-yard drive. Houston went 1-2 on third downs with Stroud dropping back on both attempts.

