Texans vs. Chargers final injury report: RB David Johnson questionable

The Houston Texans released their final injury report as they gear up to take on the Los Angeles Chargers for Week 16 at NRG Stadium.

The Texans have a bevy of players on COVID-19 reserve, who more than likely won’t test out in time to clear protocol and make the game.

The Texans listed running back David Johnson (quadriceps) as questionable and quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) as out. Neither player practiced all week.

Houston didn’t have any players who were listed as limited participants, but they did have three that were listed as full participants in safety Justin Reid (concussion), tight end Brevin Jordan (hand), and receiver Chris Conley (knee). All three players lacked an injury designation for the game.

For the Chargers, only tight end Donald Parham (concussion) was ruled out for the game.

Safety Derwin James (hamstring) was questionable and was a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

Safety Alohi Gilman (quadriceps), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder), and cornerback Asante Samuel (concussion) were full participants, and none of them had an injury designation for Sunday.