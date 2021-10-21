Texans vs. Cardinals Thursday injury report: WR Nico Collins limited

In this article:

The Houston Texans released their second injury report for Week 7 as they get ready to play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Central Time at State Farm Stadium.

Defensive tackle Ross Blacklock was added to the report as a non-participant as he works back from the COVID-19 reserve. Blacklock’s injury was listed as “not injury related.”

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (back) were also non-participants.

Rookie receiver Nico Collins was added to the report with a foot injury, and was limited.

Center Justin Britt (knee) was limited. Receiver Chris Conley (neck) was limited for the second straight day.

Receiver Danny Amendola (thigh) was a full participant for the second straight day.

