Texans strike deal with Auburn DT Marcus Harris on rookie contract

The Houston Texans are finalizing contracts before the start of rookie minicamp, and one late-round pick has signed on the dotted line.

The Texans have agreed to terms with Auburn defensive tackle Marcus Harris on a four-year, $4.105 million deal, which includes an $85,480 signing bonus, according to KPRC2 Sports Aaron Wilson.

Harris, the 237th overall pick in last month’s draft, should compete for reps at defensive tackle alongside Denico Autry, Kurt Hinish, Foley Fatukasi, Khalil Davis, and Tim Settle.

I think the Texans may have gotten a steal in Auburn DT Marcus Harris in the seventh round. May be a bit undersized, but he’s very strong, and was very productive in college. 7.5 sacks and 11.5 TFL’s in 2023. pic.twitter.com/ejELMfVgfK — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) May 6, 2024

Harris, 23, began his career at Kansas before transferring to Auburn following the 2020 COVID-19 season. The 6-foot-3 defensive tackle became an anchor of the Tigers’ defense, leading the team with 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks while earning first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors.

For his career, Harris totaled 97 tackles, 23.5 for losses and 11 sacks. During the NFL’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February, Harris posted a 5.06 40-time with a 1.77 10-yard split. He also posted 32 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

The Texans enter minicamp with seven of their nine draftees under contract. Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher [No. 59]. and USC defensive back Calen Bullock [No. 78] remain unsigned as of Friday morning.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire