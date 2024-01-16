Texans sign WR Steven Sims to active roster

The Texans signed receiver/returner Steven Sims Jr. from the practice squad to the 53-player roster ahead of Saturday's AFC divisional round game against the Ravens.

He takes the roster spot that came open when the Texans placed wide receiver Noah Brown on injured reserve Monday. Brown injured a shoulder in the wild-card win over the Browns.

Sims has three catches for 25 yards this season, four punt returns for 49 yards and three kickoff returns for 71 yards.

The Texans also announced they signed defensive tackle McTelvin Agim to the practice squad.

A third-round pick of the Broncos in 2020, Agim also has played for the Colts. He has 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections in 18 career games.