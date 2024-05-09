Texans sign rookie LB Jamal Hill

The Houston Texans have stayed busy before minicamp kicks off on Friday, ironing out rookie deals with the 2024 draft class, including one of their two sixth-round draft picks.

The Texans and former Oregon linebacker Jamal Hill reached an agreement on his rookie deal, according to KPRC2 Sports Aaron Wilson. Hill’s contract is around $4.21 million for four years, with a $ 189,392 signing bonus.

Hill, the 188th pick, is expected to make significant contributions on special teams while honing his skills as a linebacker. It’s worth noting that he transitioned from safety to linebacker ahead of his senior season, showcasing his versatility and adaptability.

“I’ll do whatever they want me to do on special teams,” Hill said after being drafted. “I think that will be my path my first few years in the NFL. I’m just happy. I’m overwhelmed. I’m happy to be a Texan. The best part of my game is running and attacking.”

Hill, 23, started seven games for the Ducks last season, recording 31 tackles, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two sacks. For his career, he totaled 145 tackles, 15 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Jamal Hill was definitely one of my favorite picks from this draft he could be awesome for H town 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wklYkRInBW — Texans Comeback Szn (@Sportsbetszn) May 1, 2024

Hill ran a 4.41 40-time at his pro day, which would have been the fastest among linebackers at the NFL combine. He missed only 6.9% of tackles last season, suggesting he’ll be a reliable special teams option for coordinator Frank Ross.

While Hill has experience as a safety, the Texans believe his future is at the linebacker position.

“They sold me on the vision of playing linebacker and how I can help my team and NFL teams in the future,” Hill said.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire