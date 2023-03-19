Texans sign Laremy Tunsil to 3-year, $75 million extension

Laremy Tunsil wanted to set the standard at left tackle in the NFL, not just on the field, but in the tackle market.

The three-time Pro Bowler has accomplished the financial part of his goal as the Houston Texans signed Tunsil to a three-year deal worth $75 million. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, $60 million is guaranteed and Tunsil receives a $30 million signing bonus.

There was some speculation in the lead-up to free agency that the Texans would trade Tunsil, who had a year remaining on his contract. However, Tunsil’s desire to finish his career with the Texans appears to have won out as the two sides were able to agree on an extension.

The Texans originally traded a left tackle’s ransom for Tunsil at the end of the 2019 preseason to obtain the services of the former Miami Dolphins 2016 first-rounder. Tunsil lived up to his part of the bargain immediately as he earned his first career Pro Bowl and Houston repeated as AFC South champions and added a wild-card playoff win.

Even with the Texans going 4-12 the following season, firing coach and general manager Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start, Tunsil remained a high-level player at left tackle and qualified for his second straight Pro Bowl.

The 2021 campaign was the worst of the Tunsil tenure to date as the Ole Miss product played in five games due to a thumb injury. It appeared the Texans were going to deal their left tackle, but managed to bring him back for 2022.

Tunsil rebounded in 2022 and started all 17 games, the first time his career he completed a full season’s complement. Along the way he earned his third Pro Bowl, and helped rooking running back Dameon Pierce gain 939 yards, four touchdowns, and earn the NFL’s “Angriest Run of the Year” for his carry against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

James Liipfert says Texans trust game tape over workouts from NFL combine, pro days

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire