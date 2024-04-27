Texans select DL Solomon Byrd with 238th overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

One wins with edge rusher help, and the Houston Texans are looking for whatever assets can make the team better.

The Texans added another defensive end with the selection of USC’s Solomon Byrd with the 238th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

A veteran talent, Byrd spent six seasons between Wyoming and USC before eventually heading to the draft. A three-year starter, the 6-foot-3, 238-pound defender totaled 77 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and five forced fumbles.

In 2023, Byrd totaled a career-high 11 tackles for loss and six sacks to go along with 44 stops.

Byrd likely won’t start Week 1, but he could provide upside as a No. 4 pass-rusher behind Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter and Derek Barnett.

The Texans chose to bolster up their defense early with the selections of Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter (No. 42) and USC safety Calen Bullock. Houston also added Oregon linebacker Jamal Hill on Day 3 at pick No. 188.

Houston concluded its draft with the addition of do-it-all offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson out of Michigan.

