Texans QB C.J. Stroud ruled out for Sunday vs. Titans due to concussion; Case Keenum to start

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is out for Sunday's game. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has been ruled out for the Houston Texans' Sunday matchup with the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Saturday.

He didn't practice all week leading up to the contest, which will mark the first missed game of his career.

Stroud sustained the injury during last Sunday’s 30-6 loss to the New York Jets. He took a hard hit from defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who wished the signal-caller well on social media after the game.

Initially, Stroud was listed as doubtful to play after the injury. Given that the 22-year-old didn't travel to Nashville with his team, it appears that he's still in concussion protocol. The NFL puts players through five phases in the protocol. Before being cleared for full participation, Stroud needs a clean evaluation from an independent neurologist.

Case Keenum will reportedly get the start in Stroud's place, according to NFL Network's James Palmer, despite Davis Mills being listed as the team's No. 2 QB.

Tackle George Fant has been ruled out as well, according to the Texans' announcement. He is dealing with a hip injury in addition to an undisclosed illness. Cornerback Steven Nelson is also on the injury report, listed as questionable due to a wrist injury.

Keenum, the team's emergency quarterback, has yet to see any game action this season. The 35-year-old made his last start in 2021, when he relieved Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for two games. He was 2-0 in those matchups, throwing for three touchdowns and one interception. He reportedly took a majority of the first-team snaps during this week's practices.

Mills has been the one to replace Stroud this season so far, closing the loss to the Jets in his absence. In his previous two seasons, Mills recorded 26 starts for the Texans. The 25-year-old has a 5-20-1 record, throwing for 5,802 yards with 33 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.