Texans QB C.J. Stroud out vs. Browns for key AFC showdown

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns in a key game for both teams in the AFC playoff race.

Stroud is still dealing with concussion symptoms that have sidelined him since late in a Week 14 loss to the New York Jets. The Texans listed him as out on their Friday practice report, confirming reports from earlier in the week that he wasn't expected to play.

Backup Case Keenum is expected to start for the second straight game. Keenum quarterbacked the Texans in last week's 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. He completed 23 of 36 passes for 229 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his only appearance of the season.

With Stroud's availability in doubt, the Texans reportedly agreed to sign free-agent quarterback Tim Boyle to their practice squad on Tuesday.

The 8-6 Texas host the Browns on Sunday sitting on the outside looking in at a competitive AFC playoff race. If the postseason started this week, they'd be the first team left out of the AFC bracket. The 9-5 Browns are looking to stay a game ahead of a group of four 8-6 teams, including the Texans, in the wild-card race.

If Stroud can't go, both teams will play Sunday without their Week 1 starters. Joe Flacco is slated to start a fourth straight game for the Browns after leading Cleveland to a 2-1 record since he signed midseason and took over in Week 12. He's Cleveland's fourth starting quarterback this season, with starter Deshaun Watson sidelined due to a season-ending shoulder injury.