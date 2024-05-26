Texans plan plenty of carries for both Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce

The arrival of running back Joe Mixon in Houston this offseason is not a reflection on the Texans' plans for incumbent running back Dameon Pierce.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans says Pierce has a big part in the Texans' offense and both running backs will get plenty of opportunities this season.

"What I have seen from Dameon this offseason is a guy who has put in the work," Ryans said, via the Houston Chronicle. "I see Dameon having a very clear head space as we are out working, and I think that will allow him to have a really productive year this year. He has everything it takes to be a really good running back for us and I think him and Joe as a one-two punch would be very beneficial for us all."

Mixon is likely to start for the Texans and lead the team in carries if he stays healthy, but Pierce will get his opportunities on a Texans team that expects to run the ball a lot.