Texans list C.J. Stroud as questionable vs. Colts with right shoulder injury

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has an injury to his throwing shoulder and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Stroud was limited in practice today and was added to the Texans' injury report after being a full participant in practice throughout the week. There was no word on the nature of his shoulder injury.

Behind Stroud on the depth chart are Davis Mills and Case Keenum.

The Texans are also down both starting safeties, Jalen Pitre (chest) and Jimmie Ward (hip), both listed as out on the injury report. The absence of two starting safeties may give Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson some opportunities to make big plays downfield.

Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil is questionable with a knee injury, and backup linebacker Neville Hewitt is questionable with an illness.