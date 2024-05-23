C.J. Stroud hopes to ensure every throw will be on point in 2024 while leading the Houston Texans past the AFC Divisional Round for the first time in league history.

He’s going to have a great teacher in Derek Stingley Jr. on the opposing sidelines, guiding him on where not to pass against up-and-coming defenses.

Stingely, the former No. 3 pick out of LSU in 2022, looks poised not just to be Houston’s No. 1 cornerback but perhaps one of the league’s top cover-men in 2024. During Tuesday’s 11-on-11 drills at Organized Team Activities [OTAs], Stingley intercepted a pass intended for. Nico Collins and returned it for a massive gain.

The Texans’ social media account didn’t post the pick, but multiple reporters on-site did mention their thoughts on the play.

The 2024 season is vital for Stingley as the Texans continue to mull over their decision to pick up his fifth-year option. Talent has never been a concern, even during his three seasons with LSU.

Injuries are, much like during his three years in Baton Rouge. The 6-foot-1 defensive back missed most of his junior season with a Linsfristic foot injury. Since being drafted, he’s missed 14 games due to lower-body concerns.

When healthy, Stingley’s shown his ability to create chaos. Last season in 11 games, he totaled a team-high five interceptions and 13 pass breakups. He graded out as a top-five cornerback from Pro Football Focus in 2023 with an 85.3 trajectory in coverage.

3 straight games with a pick for Derek Stingley Jr. 🐝 📺: #DENvsHOU on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/xvCjbLUIcN pic.twitter.com/RAm7hgPjLN — NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2023

Stroud, who led the league in touchdown-to-interception ratio (23:5) and passing yards per game (274), called Stingley “the most talented dude on the roster” during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show last month. Perhaps that was to boost his confidence before a run to the postseason.

That’s not the case leading into the final days of voluntary workouts. Stingley floats like a Muhaamud Ali-type butterfly but stings like an All-Pro bee ready to strike.

Opposing quarterbacks and receiver tandems should be monitoring his play since Stingley will have a chance to leave his mark on Sundays and in six standalone matchups. The quarterback play will be challenging, but none more than the challenges of going up against Stroud in practice.

Round 1 of OTAs when to Sting. It won’t be the last battle he’ll win, either.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire