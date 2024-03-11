Texans agree to two-year deal with Mike Ford

The Texans are adding some more depth to their defense.

Houston has agreed to a two-year contract with defensive back Mike Ford, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Rapoport notes the deal is worth $4.5 million.

Ford played for the Browns last season, appearing in 16 games with one start. He recorded 28 total tackles with two passes defensed and an interception. He was also a heavy special teams contributor.

In 2022, Ford appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons, playing 83 percent of the club's special teams snaps.

Ford has appeared in 77 games with 10 starts for Detroit, Denver, Atlanta, and Cleveland since 2018.