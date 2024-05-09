Texans agree to terms with six draft picks, including TE Cade Stover

The Texans have had a busy Thursday.

Besides the trade with the Rams for receiver Ben Skowronek, the Texans also have agreed to terms with six draft picks.

The rookies are expected to sign their deals ahead of this weekend's rookie minicamp.

Houston has agreed to terms with fourth-round tight end Cade Stover, sixth-round linebacker Jamal Hill, sixth-round running back Jawhar Jordan, seventh-round defensive end Solomon Byrd, seventh-round defensive tackle Marcus Harris and seventh-round offensive guard LaDarius Henderson, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Their agreements leave second-round cornerback Kamari Lassiter, second-round offensive tackle Blake Fisher and third-round safety Calen Bullock unsigned.