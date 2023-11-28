Texans activate Charlie Heck from reserve/PUP

The Texans activated offensive tackle Charlie Heck from the reserve/physically unable to perform list Tuesday, the team announced.

Heck is returning from a back injury that had sidelined him all season.

In his first three seasons, Heck played 35 games with 17 starts.

The Texans released veteran linebacker Cory Littleton from the active roster to make room for the return of linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Perryman served a two-game suspension for a hit on Bengals receiver J’Marr Chase.

“Excited to get Denzel back,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Denzel brings a physical presence to our defense that we definitely need him to step and play for us, so excited to have him back and what he brings to us. The experience that he brings, it will definitely help us out on defense, so happy to get him back in the building.”

The Texans also re-signed linebacker Garret Wallow to the practice squad after releasing him from the 53-player roster last week.