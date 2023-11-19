Texans take 14-10 lead on Devin Singletary's 11-yard run

Devin Singletary is subbing for Dameon Pierce for the third consecutive week. After earning AFC offensive player of the week honors last week, the Texans running back is off to a good start Sunday.

He scored on an 11-yard run with 11:20 remaining in the second quarter, giving the Texans a 14-10 lead.

Singletary has 10 carries for 64 yards.

The Texans have yet to punt. They turned it over on downs after getting inside the red zone on their first drive.

C.J. Stroud threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz on the Texans' second drive.