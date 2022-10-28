Terry McLaurin details why he idolized Colts legend Marvin Harrison growing up

Why McLaurin idolized Marvin Harrison growing up originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Growing up in Indianapolis, Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin spent several Sundays of his childhood sitting in section 540 of Lucas Oil Stadium with his father cheering on the hometown Colts.

McLaurin's childhood consisted of seeing the backend of a legendary Colts era that was quarterbacked by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. But as someone who played wide receiver, McLaurin's favorite player naturally became Marvin Harrison, the franchise's all-time receiving leader.

"I think everybody knows No. 88, Marvin Harrison, was my favorite player," McLaurin told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay. "There was a time I could name every player on the offense and the defense. That's how much I loved the Colts growing up."

It's not hard to connect the dots why Harrison was McLaurin's favorite player growing up. The Commanders star, having played wideout his entire life, said Wednesday "I wanted to be just like him as a receiver."

McLaurin dressed up as Harrison for multiple Halloweens as a child -- a costume that included Harrison's jersey, pants and even a Colts helmet, one McLaurin's dad helped score from a friend. His bedroom in his childhood home in Indianapolis still has a Harrison fathead on the wall to this day.

McLaurin's fandom of Harrison growing up went further than the latter's production at wide receiver. McLaurin saw the way Harrison earned Manning's trust, and as a receiver in his own right, that spoke volumes.

"He embodied everything that it was like to be a Hall of Fame receiver. That's why he is who he is," McLaurin said. "To gain that kind of respect and trust from one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game in Peyton Manning, you know that he was a great player."

McLaurin also loved the way Harrison prided himself on being a consistent receiver and always coming through for Indianapolis when the Colts needed him.

"The way he showed up each and every game -- he was consistent, he was dependable," McLaurin said. "He didn't really say too much but his play spoke volumes. The kind of trust and respect his teammates had for him, you could tell every single Sunday."

Of course, the otherworldly talent Harrison displayed on a weekly basis made it easy for McLaurin to become a fan.

"I remember watching him like 'damn, I want to be able to drag my toes like that' or be able to make plays on the ball like that," McLaurin said. "Fortunately, I'm in a position where I'm living my dream in the NFL. Hopefully, when my career is all said and done, people can say I had similar things going on with my career."

Like Harrison, McLaurin himself isn't much of a trash-talker; Washington's standout receiver is not one to initiate a conversation with defensive backs on the field. But once defenders start to talk to McLaurin, he's not afraid to chirp back. Just last week, McLaurin and Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander went back and forth multiple times.

“I don’t start it,” McLaurin said. “But I try to finish it.”

McLaurin had the chance to meet Harrison when he was at Ohio State, as the former Colts star was on a recruiting visit to Columbus with his son, Marvin Harrison Jr. McLaurin said that meeting Harrison was one of two times he's ever felt "starstruck."

While McLaurin is starring for the Commanders, Harrison Jr. is the latest standout in the Buckeyes wide receiver room. The sophomore leads Ohio State in receiving touchdowns (10) and is second on the team in receptions (38) and receiving yards (598). Should he keep up his current trend, Harrison Jr. will likely be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

McLaurin, a proud Ohio State alum, said he's been watching Harrison Jr. "very closely" this season. He's been quite impressed with what he's seen.

"It's really cool to see -- I know it's hard to get away from that name because he's a junior -- but I think he's doing a good job of being him, showing this country [his talent]," McLaurin said. "Obviously, the genes he has are only God-given. But his ability to make plays on the ball -- he's a 6-4 wide receiver but he plays like he's 6-foot, he runs routes like he's 6-foot -- he's tough, he blocks, he makes the tough catches. I think his future is really bright and know he's being coached really well in Columbus."