Terrion Arnold introduces himself live to Lions fans in electric fashion at 2024 NFL draft

The Detroit Lions faithful had to wait over three hours for their hometown Lions to make their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but in the end, it was all worth it as they selected former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold No. 24 overall. Aarnold was the seventh defensive player taken in the draft and the third former member of the Crimson Tide. 2024 marks the third straight year that the Lions have used their first-round selection on an Alabama player.

It is already one of the biggest nights in NFL draft history with over 275,000 fans live in attendance in Detroit. After being selected by the Lions, Arnold turned to the Lions fans while rejoicing, “I’m home man, I’m home.”

However, it was when Arnold told the crowd that he was going to help bring a Super Bowl back to Detroit that the crowd erupted. Arnold was a sensational player for the Crimson Tide in 2023, but it’s his infectious personality that made him so beloved in Alabama. His interaction with the fans was definitely one of the coolest moments of the night.

Terrion Arnold introducing himself to a sea of Detroit Lions fans is the best thing you’ll see tonight @BSMotorCity pic.twitter.com/3MEZyNNw7x — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 26, 2024

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire