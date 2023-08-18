‘Terrible for everybody': ESPN’s Adam Schefter discusses Jonathan Taylor contract drama

Adam Schefter believes he knows who's at fault in the contract drama between the Indianapolis Colts and running back Jonathan Taylor that has gone "off the rails."

Everybody.

The ESPN NFL insider also believes he knows who can solve the issues.

Those same people, maybe with a little help from Pat McAfee.

Schefter joined McAfee's show on Thursday and said Taylor, agent Malki Kawa, Colts owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard could hammer out an agreement that satisfies all sides without much difficulty. And, if necessary, McAfee could mediate. (McAfee didn't volunteer for that assignment.)

Latest move: Taylor has excused absence from training camp

"Sit down and be responsible, mature, professional individuals and figure out what is going to make both sides happy," Schefter said. "You know what that is? That's a fair deal that makes both sides happy."

He couldn't identify any single point at which the situation devolved − whether it's Taylor changing agents, Irsay tweeting about running back salaries, Taylor taking part in a call with other NFL running backs, etc. − but somewhere along the way it went "off the rails."

Taylor, in the final year of his rookie deal, is set to count $5.1 million toward the Colts' salary cap, according to Spotrac. He wants a long-term deal that reflects leading the NFL in rushing in 2021. However, running backs are having a tough time getting paid this offseason.

Schefter and McAfee discussed the possibility of trading Taylor, but Schefter said it would be difficult to work out a deal in which the Colts are satisfied with the return, and the acquiring team is willing to meet Taylor's contract request.

"They could, but it's not easy," he said.

Meanwhile, Colts coach Shane Steichen is trying to implement an offense that features a two-headed attack led by Taylor and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson − without one of those heads.

"Can you imagine what that's like for a coach?” Schefter said. "You got your best player, in his hoodie, scowling, leaving camp, coming back, leaving. That's terrible for everybody. It's not good for the coach. It's not good for the player. It's not good for the owner. It's not good for the agent."

The best solution? "They need to let the situation calm down. … I think both sides need to give a little bit."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts: ESPN's Adam Schefter discusses Jonathon Taylor's contract drama