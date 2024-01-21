Is Terrence Shannon Jr. playing vs. Rutgers? Illinois guard granted temporary restraining order

As Illinois men's basketball is set to take on Rutgers on Sunday, coach Brad Underwood will get an added boost with the imminent return of standout guard Terrence Shannon Jr.

The Fighting Illini's leading scorer was granted a temporary restraining order by a federal judge Friday allowing his immediate return to the basketball team. The ruling comes less than a month after he faced arrest and rape charges on Dec. 28, 2023, which stemmed from an incident that occurred when Shannon visited Lawrence, Kansas, to attend the Illinois football team's game against Kansas on Sept. 8. Shannon has claimed his innocence since the leveling of the charges.

The approval for a restraining order followed Shannon's choice to skip his initial hearing in Douglas County, Kansas, with a judge now scheduling his preliminary hearing in the criminal case for Feb. 23.

BREAKING: Per reports, Judge Colleen Lawless has ruled in Terrence Shannon, Jr.’s favor in his Temporary Restraining Order case, which would allow him to play for Illinois. pic.twitter.com/SSuqO3dqln — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) January 19, 2024

Illinois associate chancellor Robin Kaler issued a statement that Shannon “has been reinstated to full status as a University student-athlete and will be eligible for basketball practice and competition.”

The guard's status for the matchup against Rutgers is still unclear, but he has been cleared to return to the court.

Shannon has not played since Dec. 22 against Missouri, and has missed the last six games for the Fighting Illini. He wrote a plea to the Illinois student-athlete conduct panel published on Jan. 9 pleading his innocence and attesting to his character while addressing the effects the suspension could have on his basketball career.

Per the Illinois release, Shannon was arrested on charges of rape on Dec 28. in Douglas County, Kansas, stemming from a visit he took to Lawrence on Sept. 8 away from the team.

During his second season with the Fighting Illini, Shannon has appeared in 11 games, averaging a team-high 21.7 points. His shooting accuracy stands at 51.4% from the field and an impressive 40.8% from beyond the arc. Shannon is currently in his senior season with Illinois, having spent the initial three years of his career with Texas Tech.

Following the federal judge's decision to approve his plea for a temporary restraining order, the Illinois guard took to social media to announce that he will get back on the court and reunite with his Fighting Illini teammates.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to re-join my teammates and get back to work," Shannon wrote.

I am grateful for the opportunity to re-join my teammates and get back to work. — Terrence Shannon Jr (@Sn1per_T) January 19, 2024

Date Opponent Tuesday, Jan. 2 Illinois 96, Northwestern 66 Friday, Jan. 5 No. 1 Purdue 83, Illinois 78 Thursday, Jan. 11 Illinois 71, Michigan 68 Sunday, Jan. 14 Maryland 76, Illinois 67 Thursday, Jan. 18 Illinois 88, Michigan 73 Sunday, Jan. 21 vs. Rutgers Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Northwestern Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Indiana Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Ohio State

