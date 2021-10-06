Terrelle Pryor arrested after allegedly hitting woman, throwing pumpkins at car

Terrelle Pryor Sr. had his best NFL season with the Browns. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Content warning: This story contains depictions of assault.

Former Ohio State standout and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was arrested in Penn Township, Pa., on Wednesday after allegedly hitting a woman, according to Pittsburgh's Action News 4.

Pryor, 32, was charged with a "misdemeanor count of simple assault, and summary offenses of harassment and criminal mischief" after reportedly slapping a woman during an argument. The woman reportedly sustained an injury to her left eye.

Pryor also allegedly threw a deck chair at the woman when she tried to get into her car. He reportedly threw pumpkins at the car, which damaged the windshield.

Before the incident, Pryor allegedly called the woman 50 times and sent 30 unanswered text messages.

Pryor was released from Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 unsecured bail. He denied hitting the woman, but reportedly admitted to throwing pumpkins.

Terrelle Pryor spent seven seasons in NFL

After putting up strong numbers during a controversial three seasons at Ohio State, Pryor was drafted as a quarterback by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2011 supplemental draft. He spent three seasons with the team before joining the Browns.

Pryor converted to wide receiver with Cleveland, and went on to post his best season in the NFL. Pryor hauled in 77 catches for 1,077 yards and 4 scores with the Browns in 2016. He joined Washington the following season, but failed to build on that success. Pryor spent time with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in 2018. He hooked on with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, but was cut in training camp.

Pryor has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 19.