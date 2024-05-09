Terrell Davis was the best player to wear No. 30 for the Broncos

Terrell Davis was the best player to ever wear jersey No. 30 for the Denver Broncos.

Several recent fan favorites such as David Bruton, Phillip Lindsay and Caden Sterns have worn No. 30, but none of them made an impact on the NFL like Davis.

Davis was picked by the Broncos in the sixth round of the 1995 NFL draft out of Georgia. He caught the coaching staff’s attention with a big hit on special teams during preseason, and the running back never looked back from there.

Davis went on to win back-to-back Super Bowls in Denver, winning NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP honors along the way. He was one of just eight players in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season.

A three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, Davis is a member of the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team, the Broncos’ Ring of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Although his career was cut short by injury, Davis still ranks No. 1 on the team’s all-time rushing list with 7,607 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Broncos Wire gives a Mile High Salute to Davis, the best player to ever wear No. 30 in Denver.

