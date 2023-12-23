Here are the terms of Jeff Faris' contract as new Austin Peay football coach

The contract of new Austin Peay football coach Jeff Faris is for four years and will pay him $1.375 million, according to a memorandum of understanding obtained Friday by the Leaf-Chronicle.

Faris, 33, was hired by athletic director Gerald Harrison on Dec. 8 to replace Scotty Walden, who left to become the coach at UTEP on Dec. 4.

Faris is scheduled to make $325,000 from the date of his hire to Dec. 31, 2024, and the same amount in 2025. His salary will increase by $25,000 in each of the last two seasons of his deal.

Should Faris lead the Governors to the FCS playoffs in any season, his contract automatically would be extended for a year. His salary for 2028 would be $400,000.

Faris' contract comes with a $15,000 signing bonus and includes a number of football performance, academic performance and revenue-generation incentives that could see him earn as much as an extra $147,000 in any one season.

Notably, he would earn a $20,000 bonus if the Govs make an FBS bowl game. Harrison has been open in his desire to take Austin Peay to FBS, although a specific timetable has not been announced.

Faris would owe APSU $600,000 if he were to leave for another job prior to Dec. 31, 2024. That figure drops by $150,000 each of the following two years and is $50,000 in 2027. He would owe the university 100% of the remaining value of his contract if he were to leave for another FCS program.

Should APSU fire Faris without cause, the school would owe him 70% of his remaining contract.

Perks in Faris' contract include one dealer-provided vehicle or $750 per month if one is not available; Clarksville Country Club membership; six club-level tickets and 10 standard tickets for home games; six tickets for away and postseason games; four premium tickets to home men's and women's basketball games; a reserved parking space; and $1,000 in annual gear allowance.

Faris' performance incentive structure is as follows:

Record above .500: $10,000

Conference championship: $10,000

Conference coach of the year: $5,000

National coach of the year: $10,000

FCS playoff bid: $5,000

FCS quarterfinal appearance: $5,000

FCS semifinal appearance: $7,500

FCS title game appearance: $20,000

FCS national championship: $50,000

FBS bowl bid: $20,000

Single-year APR of 940 or greater: $2,500

Single-year APR of 950 or greater: $3,500

Single-year APR of 960 or greater: $5,000

Team GPA of 3.0 or higher: $1,000

Team GPA of 3.25 or higher: $2,500

Faris' revenue generation incentives are not cumulative. Instead, he would receive the highest incentive earned each year.

20% increase in football ticket sales: $10,000

10% increase in football ticket revenue: $3,000

20% increase in football ticket revenue: $5,000

30% increase in football ticket revenue: $7,000

20% over corporate sponsorship revenue related to football: $10,000

20% increase in philanthrophic giving to football: $5,000

