Tennessee Titans working out QB, WR, pair of RBs

The Tennessee Titans are taking a look at some players on the offensive side of the ball in their latest round of tryouts.

According to the league’s transaction wire, the Titans are working out quarterback Kyle Lauletta, wide receiver Juwann Winfree, and running backs D’Onta Foreman and Shaun Wilson.

Titans fans know Foreman pretty well. He was a third-round pick of the Houston Texans back in 2017 and played in 11 games over two seasons for them, one of which came against Tennessee.

Unfortunately for the once-promising back, he suffered a torn achilles in 2017 and has only played in one game since, which came in 2018.

Wilson was with the Titans over the summer before getting waived on July 26. He hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2018.

The Titans are in need of a running back on the practice squad after Senorise Perry was placed on IR and Jeremy McNichols was promoted to take his place. It’s quite possible Foreman or Wilson fill that need.

