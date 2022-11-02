Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs injury report: Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans (5-2) are in the midst of preparing for their primetime showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) in Week 9.

This is a crucial matchup between the current No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the conference. This is a massive test for the Titans, as it’s easily the most difficult opponent they’ve faced over their entire winning streak.

If the Titans are able to beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead, it’s going to change the entire narrative on what this team can and can’t accomplish this season.

Tennessee did receive some good news earlier in the day, as nickelback Elijah Molden had his 21-day practice window opened, indicating that his return is looming.

The big question of the week will be surrounding quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s availability after he sat out in Week 8 with an ankle injury.

Tannehill was able to return to practice on Wednesday but his status remains up in the air and he made it clear he’ll be playing hurt against the Chiefs if he suits up.

Rashad Weaver is another name to keep an eye on this week after he wasn’t available in Week 8 because of a back injury. Thankfully, Weaver was able to return to practice on Wednesday, also.

Now, a look at the full injury reports for both teams.

