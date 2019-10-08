Infamous ex-Bears kicker Cody Parkey signed by Titans after releasing Cairo Santos

Cody Parkey is officially getting another shot in the NFL.

The Tennessee Titans signed Parkey — whose infamous “double doink” miss during the playoffs last season essentially resulted in him being run out of Chicago — on Tuesday, the team announced along with a pair of other roster moves. Parkey did work out with the organization before the season, and is expected to take over kicking duties starting with their game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Titans released kicker Cairo Santos on Monday after he missed four field goals in their loss to the Buffalo Bills. While two of his misses were from more than 50 yards, the other two were from 38 yards. The day, he said, was “very painful” and “extremely disappointing.”

The team will now turn to Parkey, who hasn’t kicked since he was released from the Bears this past offseason.

The 27-year-old missed seven field goals and three extra points in his one season with Chicago, most notably missing a 43-yard field goal in the final seconds of the Bears’ wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The would-be game-winning kick hit the crossbar twice and bounced back onto the field, ending Chicago’s season and sending the Bears into a wild and lengthy search for a new kicker.

The Titans will now mark Parkey’s fifth team in the league, following stints with the Eagles, Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins. He has made 99-of-118 field goals in his career and made 149-of-156 extra points. The former Auburn kicker drilled a career-long 54-yarder in his rookie season with the Eagles.

His time in Tennessee, however, may end up being short lived. The Titans placed kicker Ryan Succop, who they expected to start for them at the beginning of the year, on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Succop will be allowed to practice after Week 6 and is eligible to return after Week 8 if he’s healthy.

If the 11-year veteran is healthy by that time, it’s widely expected that he’ll resume kicking duties in Tennessee — which will put Parkey’s status with the team in jeopardy.

Until then, though, Parkey has a chance to redeem himself after a missed kick Bears fans won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

