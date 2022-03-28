Tennessee ranked No. 1 in USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

Tennessee concluded a three-game sweep at Ole Miss March 25-27.

The series was the second in Southeastern Conference play. Tennessee swept South Carolina March 18-20.

Tennessee (23-1, 6-0 SEC) will next play Western Carolina on Wednesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m. EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the nonconference matchup.

Tennessee will play at Vanderbilt Friday-Sunday for its third Southeastern Conference series.

Following Tennessee’s series sweep against the Rebels, the latest USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll was released Monday.

The Vols are ranked No. 1.

