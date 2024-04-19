Tennessee offers 2027 prospect Xavier Sabb

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2027 athlete prospect Xavier Sabb.

“After a great visit with Tennessee football, I’m thankful to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Sabb said

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect is from Glassboro High School in Glassboro, New Jersey.

There are not recruiting rankings currently for Sabb from Rivals, 247Sports, On3, or ESPN.

The Vols are the third Southeastern Conference school to offer Sabb. Ole Miss was the first SEC school to offer a scholarship to him on June 19, 2023.

Sabb has scholarship offers from Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, Akron, Oregon, and Ole Miss.

