Tennessee offers 2026 linebacker Tank King

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 linebacker prospect Tank King.

“I don’t take anything lightly,” King announced. “Grateful I have been offered by the University of Tennessee.”

The 6-foot-0.5, 205-pound linebacker prospect is from Memorial High School in Houston, Texas.

King ranks as the No. 151 prospect in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 14 linebacker and No. 19 player in Texas, according to 247Sports.

The Vols are the eighth Southeastern Conference school to offer King. Tennessee was the third SEC school to offer a scholarship to the linebacker on April 16.

King has scholarship offers from Tennessee, TCU, Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, UTEP, Florida, Houston, Penn State, Arizona, Missouri, SMU, Baylor, Washington, UTSA, Texas Tech, Texas State and Incarnate Word.

