Tennessee offers 2026 linebacker DaQuives Beck

Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2026 linebacker prospect DaQuives Beck.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Beck said.

The 6-foot, 190-pound four-star linebacker prospect is from Carthage High School in Carthage, Texas.

Beck ranks as the No. 123 linebacker in the class of 2026. He ranks as the No. 12 linebacker and No. 12 player in Texas, according to 247Sports.

The Vols are the third Southeastern Conference school to offer Beck. Texas A&M was the first SEC school to offer a scholarship to the linebacker on Jan. 31.

Beck has scholarship offers from Tennessee, TCU, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M, North Texas, Baylor and Texas Tech.

